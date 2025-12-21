Tensions Rise as India's Visa Operations Halt in Chattogram Amidst Unrest
India has suspended visa operations in Chattogram, Bangladesh, following unrest sparked by the shooting and death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The suspension follows attacks, including on the Indian High Commission, and escalated security measures have been implemented as anti-India sentiments grow.
India has suspended visa operations at its application center in Chattogram, Bangladesh, amid rising tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, known for leading protests that ousted Sheikh Hasina's government, was shot in Dhaka and died in Singapore, triggering widespread unrest and anti-India sentiment.
The unrest has led to attacks and vandalism, including an incident at the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram. In response, Indian visa operations in the city have been halted until further notice, with enhanced security measures now in place at key locations, including the Indian missions.
An official statement from the Indian Visa Application Centre indicated that reopening plans will be reconsidered after a thorough security assessment. While operations continue in other cities, heightened security concerns remain, as demonstrated by anti-India protests and strengthened security at the visa center in Sylhet.
