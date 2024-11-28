Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Migration: Italy's Police Revokes Thousands of Work Applications

Italian authorities have blocked over 3,000 applications for non-EU workers amid an investigation into migrant smuggling by organized crime groups. Part of a larger crackdown, this operation unveils how 142 companies facilitated illegal entry, with anti-Mafia prosecutors leading efforts to thwart these criminal networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:35 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Migration: Italy's Police Revokes Thousands of Work Applications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a major operation against migrant smuggling, Italian police announced on Thursday the revocation of 3,339 applications for non-EU workers. The move is part of an ongoing investigation targeting organized crime's role in facilitating illegal immigration into Italy.

Authorities revealed that 142 companies, primarily from the agriculture, construction, and home care sectors, submitted false requests for foreign labor. These efforts were orchestrated by local criminal groups, with anti-Mafia prosecutors in Salerno uncovering a smuggling network that had already seen €1 million seized by police in July.

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has intensified efforts to address irregular migration, seeking cooperation with European and African nations. Despite these initiatives, legal challenges have complicated the administration's policies, including a controversial agreement with Albania to establish reception camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024