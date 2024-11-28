Crackdown on Illegal Migration: Italy's Police Revokes Thousands of Work Applications

In a major operation against migrant smuggling, Italian police announced on Thursday the revocation of 3,339 applications for non-EU workers. The move is part of an ongoing investigation targeting organized crime's role in facilitating illegal immigration into Italy.

Authorities revealed that 142 companies, primarily from the agriculture, construction, and home care sectors, submitted false requests for foreign labor. These efforts were orchestrated by local criminal groups, with anti-Mafia prosecutors in Salerno uncovering a smuggling network that had already seen €1 million seized by police in July.

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has intensified efforts to address irregular migration, seeking cooperation with European and African nations. Despite these initiatives, legal challenges have complicated the administration's policies, including a controversial agreement with Albania to establish reception camps.

