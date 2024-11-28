NIA Court Sentences Bangladeshi Nationals for Terrorism Links in Major Verdict

A special NIA court has handed down a five-year imprisonment sentence to three Bangladeshi nationals for their involvement with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a known Al Qaida proxy. The court found Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib, Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan, and Mohd Azarali Subhanalla guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

The conviction follows earlier sentences in October 2023 for two other accused in the same case. Originally registered by Pune police in March 2018, the case stemmed from reports of Bangladeshi nationals residing in India without valid documentation. Authorities apprehended Habib in Pune, leading to the arrest of five individuals of the same nationality.

The National Investigation Agency took over the investigation in May 2018, uncovering that the accused had infiltrated India illegally and fraudulently acquired identification documents. These documents enabled them to open bank accounts and procure employment, while investigations further revealed their efforts in financially supporting ABT cadres.

(With inputs from agencies.)