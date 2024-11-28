Left Menu

Bihar Government Cracks Down on Corruption in Land Reforms Department

The Bihar government has taken disciplinary action against 180 circle officers and withheld salaries of 139 officials in the Revenue and Land Reforms department due to alleged irregularities. The officials are accused of illegal land sales in East Champaran, and strict measures are promised against those found guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has initiated a crackdown on corruption within its Revenue and Land Reforms department. Allegations of irregularities involving the sale of government school lands in East Champaran have prompted disciplinary action.

In the State Assembly, Minister Dilip Jaiswal reported that 180 circle officers face consequences for corrupt practices, and salaries of 139 officials have been suspended. BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Jaiswal raised the issue, accusing department officials of colluding with local land mafias.

The government's response underscores a commitment to accountability, with Minister Jaiswal affirming the NDA administration's stance against corruption. The ongoing examination aims to ensure strict actions against any guilty parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

