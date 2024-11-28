Bihar Government Cracks Down on Corruption in Land Reforms Department

The Bihar government has initiated a crackdown on corruption within its Revenue and Land Reforms department. Allegations of irregularities involving the sale of government school lands in East Champaran have prompted disciplinary action.

In the State Assembly, Minister Dilip Jaiswal reported that 180 circle officers face consequences for corrupt practices, and salaries of 139 officials have been suspended. BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Jaiswal raised the issue, accusing department officials of colluding with local land mafias.

The government's response underscores a commitment to accountability, with Minister Jaiswal affirming the NDA administration's stance against corruption. The ongoing examination aims to ensure strict actions against any guilty parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)