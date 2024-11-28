Tragic Incident Unfolds in Ambulance: A Young Girl's Ordeal

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in a moving ambulance in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh, authorities reported on Thursday.

The harrowing incident involving the '108' emergency service vehicle unfolded on November 22. According to officials, two out of the four accused individuals, including the ambulance driver, have been detained.

Authorities are on the lookout for the girl's sister and brother-in-law, charged with facilitating the crime. All suspects face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)