Tragic Incident Unfolds in Ambulance: A Young Girl's Ordeal

A 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped in a moving ambulance in Madhya Pradesh. Two of the accused, including the driver, have been arrested. The girl's sister and brother-in-law, accused of aiding the crime, exited the vehicle under false pretenses. Authorities continue efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mauganj | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault in a moving ambulance in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh, authorities reported on Thursday.

The harrowing incident involving the '108' emergency service vehicle unfolded on November 22. According to officials, two out of the four accused individuals, including the ambulance driver, have been detained.

Authorities are on the lookout for the girl's sister and brother-in-law, charged with facilitating the crime. All suspects face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

