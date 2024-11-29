Escalating Tensions: Syrian Opposition Seizes Territory Amid Renewed Conflict

Syrian armed groups have initiated a major offensive against government-controlled territories in northwestern Syria, resulting in the capture of several areas, according to opposition groups. The Syrian government and its Russian allies have retaliated with airstrikes and shelling, leading to the displacement of thousands of families and suspension of aid operations.

The latest unrest resulted in significant casualties, including 18 deaths following airstrikes in western Aleppo. The conflict spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham violates a previous de-escalation pact, further complicating the regional dynamics involving external forces such as Turkey, Russia, and Iran.

The Assad regime has accused opposition factions of expanding their offensive into Idlib province, while Turkey monitors the situation amidst unsuccessful efforts to preserve the fragile de-escalation zone agreements.

