Ukrainian Drone Incursion Thwarted in Rostov

Russian air defenses intercepted 30 Ukrainian drones in the Rostov region, reported Regional Governor Yuri Slyusar. The attack, occurring early Friday, caused minor damage to private homes in two villages but resulted in no casualties.

In a recent development, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted or downed 30 Ukrainian drones over the southern Rostov region. The incursion took place early on Friday morning, according to a statement by Regional Governor Yuri Slyusar.

The governor shared on the Telegram messaging app that, despite the assault, the impact on the ground was minimal. Some damage was reported to private properties in two villages, yet remarkably, no casualties were recorded.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its repercussions on regional security. As both sides brace for further confrontations, efforts continue to minimize civilian harm in affected areas.

