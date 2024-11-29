Left Menu

Prostitution Ring Unraveled in Thane's Hanuman Tekdi

A 55-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district has been charged with running a prostitution racket. Police rescued a 22-year-old Nepali woman from exploitation. The accused, also from Nepal, allegedly brought the victim to India for this purpose. A case is registered against her under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:09 IST
Prostitution Ring Unraveled in Thane's Hanuman Tekdi
Authorities in Maharashtra’s Thane district have filed charges against a 55-year-old woman accused of orchestrating a prostitution racket. An official revealed that police have successfully rescued a 22-year-old Nepali woman who fell victim to this illicit operation.

According to an official statement, acting on confidential information, the Bhiwandi town police raided a room in the Hanuman Tekdi area on Wednesday. They discovered the young woman, who had been allegedly exploited by the accused, a fellow Nepali national.

The police have since moved the victim to a women's rehabilitation home in Ulhasnagar, near Mumbai. Legal action has been initiated against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

