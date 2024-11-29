Left Menu

China's Tariff Exemptions: A Lifeline for U.S. Imports

China will extend tariff exemptions for certain U.S. products until February 2025, as announced by the Customs Tariff Commission. The exemptions apply to products such as rare earth metal ore and medical disinfectant, countering U.S. Section 301 tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:17 IST
China's Tariff Exemptions: A Lifeline for U.S. Imports
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to prolong tariff exemptions for specific U.S. imports until February 28, 2025, the nation's Customs Tariff Commission confirmed on Friday. This move targets a selection of items, including rare earth metal ore, medical disinfectant, and nickel-cadmium batteries, which remain outside the scope of additional duties.

The extension is part of China's strategic countermeasures against tariffs introduced by the U.S. under Section 301, demonstrating an ongoing economic tension between the two countries.

This policy aims to stabilize trade flows and reduce costs for Chinese industries relying on these American imports, signifying a potential easing in trade barriers amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024