China's Tariff Exemptions: A Lifeline for U.S. Imports

China is set to prolong tariff exemptions for specific U.S. imports until February 28, 2025, the nation's Customs Tariff Commission confirmed on Friday. This move targets a selection of items, including rare earth metal ore, medical disinfectant, and nickel-cadmium batteries, which remain outside the scope of additional duties.

The extension is part of China's strategic countermeasures against tariffs introduced by the U.S. under Section 301, demonstrating an ongoing economic tension between the two countries.

This policy aims to stabilize trade flows and reduce costs for Chinese industries relying on these American imports, signifying a potential easing in trade barriers amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)