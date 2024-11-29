Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Battle Over Tungsten Mining Rights in Madurai

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin opposes the award of tungsten mining rights in Madurai, urging PM Modi to cancel it due to bio-diversity concerns and local opposition. The Union Ministry's decision to award mining rights to Hindustan Zinc Limited met with protests as it threatens heritage sites and livelihoods.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, is firmly opposing the Centre's decision to grant tungsten mining rights in Madurai, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescind the allotment. Highlighting the area's status as a bio-diversity heritage site and the local public's resistance, Stalin stressed the state government's commitment to preventing mining activities.

The contested area, which encompasses a notified bio-diversity heritage site, poses grave risks to local livelihoods and cultural heritage. Residents, fearful of permanent economic displacement, have expressed vehement opposition to the proposed mining operations in densely populated villages.

Despite the Tamil Nadu government's previous objections in October, the Union Ministry of Mines has identified Hindustan Zinc Limited as the chosen bidder for the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block. This decision has sparked protests due to the area's archaeological significance and potential damage from mining activities.

