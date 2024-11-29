Tamil Nadu's Battle Over Tungsten Mining Rights in Madurai

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, is firmly opposing the Centre's decision to grant tungsten mining rights in Madurai, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescind the allotment. Highlighting the area's status as a bio-diversity heritage site and the local public's resistance, Stalin stressed the state government's commitment to preventing mining activities.

The contested area, which encompasses a notified bio-diversity heritage site, poses grave risks to local livelihoods and cultural heritage. Residents, fearful of permanent economic displacement, have expressed vehement opposition to the proposed mining operations in densely populated villages.

Despite the Tamil Nadu government's previous objections in October, the Union Ministry of Mines has identified Hindustan Zinc Limited as the chosen bidder for the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block. This decision has sparked protests due to the area's archaeological significance and potential damage from mining activities.

