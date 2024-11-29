Ex-Inspector Duped in Thane Land Scam
A retired senior police inspector from Thane, Maharashtra, reported being duped of Rs 20 lakh in a fraudulent land deal. The accused, including a couple and their associates, allegedly produced fake title clearance documents. Authorities believe more victims, including police officials, may exist.
A retired senior police inspector from Thane district in Maharashtra has fallen victim to a fraud, losing Rs 20 lakh over a land deal, as confirmed by officials on Friday.
The ex-inspector, in his complaint to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police, disclosed that he paid the amount from December 2018 to January 2024 to a couple, their servant, and the husband's brother-in-law, in hopes of purchasing land.
The alleged perpetrators issued forged documents of title clearance to the officer. Upon discovering the forgery, the victim sought a refund, but his efforts were ignored. Investigations suggest that the scam may involve more victims, potentially including other police officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
