Ex-Inspector Duped in Thane Land Scam

A retired senior police inspector from Thane district in Maharashtra has fallen victim to a fraud, losing Rs 20 lakh over a land deal, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

The ex-inspector, in his complaint to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police, disclosed that he paid the amount from December 2018 to January 2024 to a couple, their servant, and the husband's brother-in-law, in hopes of purchasing land.

The alleged perpetrators issued forged documents of title clearance to the officer. Upon discovering the forgery, the victim sought a refund, but his efforts were ignored. Investigations suggest that the scam may involve more victims, potentially including other police officials.

