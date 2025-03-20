Left Menu

Maharashtra Cyber Department Cracks Down on Incendiary Social Media Content Amid Nagpur Unrest

In response to the Nagpur riots, the Maharashtra Cyber department flagged over 140 social media posts inciting communal unrest. Legal actions are underway to remove this content and identify perpetrators. Arrests include a political leader and VHP workers, with 33 police officers injured during the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 08:55 IST
In the aftermath of the Nagpur riots, the Maharashtra Cyber department has identified more than 140 posts and videos across social media platforms that incite communal unrest. The department is collaborating with the Nagpur City Cyber police to take prompt action, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Legal notices have been issued under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act 2000 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ensure the removal of these materials and reveal the identities behind the offending accounts. These actions are part of a broader strategy to curb the spread of material designed to provoke public discord and deepen community divisions.

The violent incidents have already resulted in significant public property damage and put law enforcement under severe pressure. As of now, 69 people have been arrested, including political figures and religious group workers. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, promised strict action against those responsible, emphasizing that no acts of violence against police personnel will be tolerated.

