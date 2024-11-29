Ninth Joint Air Patrol: Sino-Russian Military Cooperation Soars

Chinese and Russian forces have joined efforts once again, organizing the ninth joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The synchronized air maneuvers are a sequenced part of a yearly cooperation agenda between the two nations' militaries. In a previous show of strength, both militaries undertook a joint air patrol near Alaska in July, employing nuclear-capable strategic bombers, which compelled the United States and Canada to respond with fighter jets.

This ongoing military collaboration reflects the strategic bond between China and Russia, as they navigate tense global military environments.

