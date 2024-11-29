Left Menu

Ninth Joint Air Patrol: Sino-Russian Military Cooperation Soars

Chinese and Russian militaries executed their ninth joint strategic air patrol over relevant airspace above the Sea of Japan, as reported by CCTV. This activity is part of an annual cooperation plan and follows a July patrol near Alaska, where U.S. and Canadian jets intervened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:05 IST
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

Chinese and Russian forces have joined efforts once again, organizing the ninth joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The synchronized air maneuvers are a sequenced part of a yearly cooperation agenda between the two nations' militaries. In a previous show of strength, both militaries undertook a joint air patrol near Alaska in July, employing nuclear-capable strategic bombers, which compelled the United States and Canada to respond with fighter jets.

This ongoing military collaboration reflects the strategic bond between China and Russia, as they navigate tense global military environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

