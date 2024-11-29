Veteran Journalist Dong Yuyu's Espionage Sentence Sparks Outcry

A Beijing court sentenced seasoned Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu to seven years in prison on espionage charges, intensifying concerns about media freedom in China. According to a family member, Dong, 62, was initially detained in February 2022 while meeting a Japanese diplomat.

Eyewitnesses report a heightened security presence around the court, with numerous police cars parked nearby, and journalists removed from the scene. Despite a request from a U.S. diplomat to attend the hearing, access was denied.

International condemnation followed the verdict, as advocates from the Committee to Protect Journalists and other organizations called the charges unjust, urging for Dong's immediate release and protection of press freedoms in China.

