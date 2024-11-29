Left Menu

Veteran Journalist Dong Yuyu's Espionage Sentence Sparks Outcry

Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu received a seven-year prison sentence for espionage, prompting backlash from international media and organizations. The ruling raises concerns over press freedom in China, as Dong's family and supporters call for his release. He was detained after meeting a Japanese diplomat, with authorities accusing them of engagement in inappropriate activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:14 IST
Veteran Journalist Dong Yuyu's Espionage Sentence Sparks Outcry

A Beijing court sentenced seasoned Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu to seven years in prison on espionage charges, intensifying concerns about media freedom in China. According to a family member, Dong, 62, was initially detained in February 2022 while meeting a Japanese diplomat.

Eyewitnesses report a heightened security presence around the court, with numerous police cars parked nearby, and journalists removed from the scene. Despite a request from a U.S. diplomat to attend the hearing, access was denied.

International condemnation followed the verdict, as advocates from the Committee to Protect Journalists and other organizations called the charges unjust, urging for Dong's immediate release and protection of press freedoms in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024