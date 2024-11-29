NZ and Germany Strengthen Partnership on Global Challenges and Regional Cooperation

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to deepening ties with Germany during high-level discussions in Berlin, emphasizing collaboration on a wide range of issues including security, sustainability, and global challenges.

“Our discussions in Berlin over the last few days have underlined the broad range of interests that New Zealand and Germany share,” said Mr. Peters following his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Key topics included opportunities for closer cooperation in the Pacific and Antarctica, addressing shared security challenges in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and strengthening responses to global challenges such as climate change and renewable energy.

Strategic and Economic Importance

Germany, the world's third-largest economy and New Zealand's largest trading partner in the European Union, plays a crucial role in sectors such as education, tourism, science, and research. Mr. Peters underscored the importance of expanding this partnership, particularly in areas of sustainability and innovation.

“As a global leader in renewable energy and clean technologies, Germany is an ideal partner to help promote a more sustainable and resilient Pacific region,” he noted.

Germany's support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion was also a major topic of discussion. Mr Peters praised Germany’s contributions to Ukraine's defense efforts, highlighting the shared commitment to upholding the international liberal rules-based system.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

During his visit, Mr. Peters held informal talks with German lawmakers, foreign affairs specialists, and Jens Ploetner, the Chancellor’s Foreign and Security Policy Adviser, to further enhance diplomatic and strategic cooperation. This marked the first visit by a New Zealand Foreign Minister to Berlin since 2016.

Focus on the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Islands

Both nations are keen to deepen their engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing stability, economic resilience, and sustainability. Germany’s recent efforts to expand its presence in the Pacific align with New Zealand's priorities in fostering a secure and sustainable region.

Looking Ahead

The meeting is part of Mr. Peters' three-country European visit, which includes stops in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The next leg of his journey will focus on strengthening New Zealand's ties with the UK, particularly in light of ongoing global shifts and regional security challenges.

“New Zealand values Germany’s leadership in addressing global issues and looks forward to building on our shared priorities to ensure a more stable, prosperous, and sustainable future,” Mr Peters concluded.