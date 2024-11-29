Left Menu

VHP's Nationwide Protest: A Stand for Bangladesh's Religious Minorities

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has organized a two-day nationwide protest against the alleged atrocities on religious minorities in Bangladesh. Led by VHP and Bajrang Dal, the protest aims to highlight human rights violations. The unrest intensified after the arrest of Hindu leader Das, sparking widespread demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has launched a two-day nationwide protest in India, raising alarms over alleged abuses against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The demonstration, supported by Bajrang Dal and other Hindu groups, aims to advocate for human rights, a sentiment echoed by VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

Bansal accused Bangladesh of encouraging Islamic extremist elements, a charge that comes amid growing tensions in the region. Minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, have reportedly faced increased attacks following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

India's government has expressed its concern over recent incidents, including the arrest of Hindu leader Das. His detention without bail has led to protests in cities like Dhaka and Chattogram, calling for justice and security for minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

