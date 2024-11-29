Restoration of Baltic Sea Undersea Cables: A Triumph for Connectivity

In a significant development for Baltic Sea connectivity, Finland's Cinia has announced the restoration of the C-Lion1 undersea fibre-optic cable. The cable, crucially linking Finland to Germany, suffered a breakage on November 18.

The disruption, which occurred within a 24-hour period alongside damage to another cable connecting Sweden and Lithuania, had raised alarms about potential sabotage, as highlighted by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

In a parallel achievement, Arelion, the operator of the second cable, confirmed its restoration and return to service late Thursday, marking a swift resolution to the connectivity issues faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)