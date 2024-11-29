Left Menu

Restoration of Baltic Sea Undersea Cables: A Triumph for Connectivity

Finland's Cinia has restored the C-Lion1 undersea cable linking Finland and Germany after it was damaged in November. The incident, affecting two cables, prompted suspicions of sabotage. Both the C-Lion1 and another cable connecting Sweden and Lithuania have now been successfully repaired and are operational again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:50 IST
Restoration of Baltic Sea Undersea Cables: A Triumph for Connectivity

In a significant development for Baltic Sea connectivity, Finland's Cinia has announced the restoration of the C-Lion1 undersea fibre-optic cable. The cable, crucially linking Finland to Germany, suffered a breakage on November 18.

The disruption, which occurred within a 24-hour period alongside damage to another cable connecting Sweden and Lithuania, had raised alarms about potential sabotage, as highlighted by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

In a parallel achievement, Arelion, the operator of the second cable, confirmed its restoration and return to service late Thursday, marking a swift resolution to the connectivity issues faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024