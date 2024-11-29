Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly seized two settlements in Eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Additionally, Russia claims it has shot down 10 ATACMS ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine in the past week. These significant developments add to the growing intensity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:25 IST
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of two settlements, Verkhokamianka and Rozdolne, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to an announcement from the Russian defense ministry made via Telegram on Friday.

The ministry also claimed that Russian forces have successfully intercepted 10 U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine over the past week.

Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield reports amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

