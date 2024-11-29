Escalating Tensions in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of two settlements, Verkhokamianka and Rozdolne, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to an announcement from the Russian defense ministry made via Telegram on Friday.

The ministry also claimed that Russian forces have successfully intercepted 10 U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine over the past week.

Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield reports amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)