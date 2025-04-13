Ballistic Missiles Ravage Sumy: Zelenskiy Urges Robust International Response

A pair of Russian ballistic missiles struck the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of 32 individuals and injuring more than 80, according to the Kyiv government. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is demanding strong international action against Moscow following this year's deadliest attack on Ukraine.

Visuals shared by Zelenskiy showed bodies scattered in city streets, near a shattered bus and charred vehicles. He condemned the attack as a heinous act against civilians, emphasizing its occurrence on Palm Sunday as people were on their way to church.

There was no immediate response from Russian officials to Reuters' request for comment. Additionally, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha disclosed that detailed information about this war crime is being shared with international partners and the International Criminal Court. Efforts for a diplomatic resolution continue, despite ongoing hostilities.

