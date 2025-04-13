Left Menu

Ballistic Missiles Ravage Sumy: Zelenskiy Urges Robust International Response

Two Russian ballistic missile strikes hit Sumy, Ukraine, killing 32 and injuring over 80. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy calls for a strong international reaction. The attack occurred on Palm Sunday, and reports suggest cluster munitions were used. International diplomatic efforts continue amid the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:51 IST
Ballistic Missiles Ravage Sumy: Zelenskiy Urges Robust International Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A pair of Russian ballistic missiles struck the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of 32 individuals and injuring more than 80, according to the Kyiv government. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is demanding strong international action against Moscow following this year's deadliest attack on Ukraine.

Visuals shared by Zelenskiy showed bodies scattered in city streets, near a shattered bus and charred vehicles. He condemned the attack as a heinous act against civilians, emphasizing its occurrence on Palm Sunday as people were on their way to church.

There was no immediate response from Russian officials to Reuters' request for comment. Additionally, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha disclosed that detailed information about this war crime is being shared with international partners and the International Criminal Court. Efforts for a diplomatic resolution continue, despite ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025