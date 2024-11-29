Russian Dissident Alexei Gorinov Sentenced Again

On Friday, Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov received a three-year sentence after being found guilty of 'justifying terrorism', according to reports from independent media outlet Mediazona.

Gorinov denies the accusations and is already serving a seven-year prison term. He was convicted in 2022 under a Russian censorship law. This legislation, introduced shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targets individuals accused of disseminating false information about the Russian military.

This latest trial marks a continuing crackdown on dissent in Russia, reflecting the government's tough stance against critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)