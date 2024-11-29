Russian Dissident Alexei Gorinov Sentenced Again
Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov has been sentenced to three years for 'justifying terrorism' in his latest trial. He denies the charge. Gorinov is already serving a seven-year sentence for allegedly spreading false information about Russia's military, following a law enacted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Friday, Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov received a three-year sentence after being found guilty of 'justifying terrorism', according to reports from independent media outlet Mediazona.
Gorinov denies the accusations and is already serving a seven-year prison term. He was convicted in 2022 under a Russian censorship law. This legislation, introduced shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targets individuals accused of disseminating false information about the Russian military.
This latest trial marks a continuing crackdown on dissent in Russia, reflecting the government's tough stance against critics.
