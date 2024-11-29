Left Menu

Russian Dissident Alexei Gorinov Sentenced Again

Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov has been sentenced to three years for 'justifying terrorism' in his latest trial. He denies the charge. Gorinov is already serving a seven-year sentence for allegedly spreading false information about Russia's military, following a law enacted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:47 IST
Russian Dissident Alexei Gorinov Sentenced Again

On Friday, Russian dissident Alexei Gorinov received a three-year sentence after being found guilty of 'justifying terrorism', according to reports from independent media outlet Mediazona.

Gorinov denies the accusations and is already serving a seven-year prison term. He was convicted in 2022 under a Russian censorship law. This legislation, introduced shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targets individuals accused of disseminating false information about the Russian military.

This latest trial marks a continuing crackdown on dissent in Russia, reflecting the government's tough stance against critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024