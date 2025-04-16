Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Disbanding the ED Amid Political Turmoil

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has publicly called for the dismantling of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a press statement at Bhubaneswar airport. He argues that the agency, created during Congress's rule, is causing more harm than good, highlighting that other bodies like the Income Tax Department can handle economic offences.

Yadav's remarks come amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the ED's charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The chief also took the opportunity to criticize the BJP's 'double engine' model, suggesting it has failed to deliver in Uttar Pradesh and lacks synchrony in other states like Odisha.

In another strong critique, Yadav accused the BJP of fuelling religious tensions to create public unrest, referencing recent incidents in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, he reaffirmed the Samajwadi Party's intention to expand its presence in Odisha, stating its commitment to Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision of equality and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)