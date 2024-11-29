Left Menu

China Opens Doors to Foreign-Owned Hospitals

China has announced a new plan allowing fully foreign-owned hospitals to operate in regions such as Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai. This initiative excludes traditional Chinese medicine hospitals and encourages collaboration with public hospitals. The move aims to expand healthcare options and enhance medical services.

Updated: 29-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:41 IST
China Opens Doors to Foreign-Owned Hospitals
In a groundbreaking move, China revealed on Friday its intention to permit wholly foreign-owned hospitals in key regions, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Regions including Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai are set to witness the establishment of such hospitals under the new plan.

However, the initiative excludes traditional Chinese medicine hospitals, while merging efforts with public hospitals to bolster healthcare services, Xinhua noted.

