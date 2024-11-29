China Opens Doors to Foreign-Owned Hospitals
China has announced a new plan allowing fully foreign-owned hospitals to operate in regions such as Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai. This initiative excludes traditional Chinese medicine hospitals and encourages collaboration with public hospitals. The move aims to expand healthcare options and enhance medical services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:41 IST
- Country:
- China
In a groundbreaking move, China revealed on Friday its intention to permit wholly foreign-owned hospitals in key regions, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Regions including Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai are set to witness the establishment of such hospitals under the new plan.
However, the initiative excludes traditional Chinese medicine hospitals, while merging efforts with public hospitals to bolster healthcare services, Xinhua noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement