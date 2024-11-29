Adani Bribery Charges Unfold: India's Stance on Legal Proceedings

India has weighed in on the recent legal developments concerning industrialist Gautam Adani, who, along with others, faces charges by US prosecutors of fraud and bribery. These legal proceedings have been classified as involving private firms and individuals, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

During a routine media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian government had not been notified beforehand about the charges against Adani. Jaiswal assured that appropriate legal protocols and procedures would be followed in handling such cases.

The spokesperson also addressed media queries regarding possible US summons or a warrant, clarifying that no formal requests had been made to India over the Adani case. Jaiswal stressed that any foreign government request is subjected to merit-based examination as part of mutual legal assistance.

