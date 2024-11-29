Left Menu

Adani Bribery Charges Unfold: India's Stance on Legal Proceedings

India responds to US prosecutors charging Gautam Adani and others with fraud and bribery. The MEA clarifies that it involves private firms and is a legal matter with no prior notification received by India. No summons or requests have yet been received from the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:43 IST
Adani
  • Country:
  • India

India has weighed in on the recent legal developments concerning industrialist Gautam Adani, who, along with others, faces charges by US prosecutors of fraud and bribery. These legal proceedings have been classified as involving private firms and individuals, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

During a routine media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian government had not been notified beforehand about the charges against Adani. Jaiswal assured that appropriate legal protocols and procedures would be followed in handling such cases.

The spokesperson also addressed media queries regarding possible US summons or a warrant, clarifying that no formal requests had been made to India over the Adani case. Jaiswal stressed that any foreign government request is subjected to merit-based examination as part of mutual legal assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

