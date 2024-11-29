Left Menu

Rescue at Silkyara: A Promise Kept Against All Odds

In November, 41 workers were trapped in the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand. Australian tunnelling expert Arnold Dix led a challenging 17-day rescue mission. Despite difficulties, including hazardous drilling conditions and cultural sensitivities, Dix promised a Christmas rescue, which he successfully accomplished, becoming a hero. His memoir, 'The Promise,' details this journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:02 IST
In a dramatic 17-day rescue mission last November, 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel were saved, thanks to the expertise and determination of Arnold Dix.

Despite facing nearly insurmountable odds, including the collapse of drilling equipment, Dix's steadfast promise and innovative approach ensured the workers' safety before Christmas.

The rescue operation not only underscored Dix's technical prowess but also highlighted the role of belief and cultural sensitivity in overcoming adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

