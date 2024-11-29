Rescue at Silkyara: A Promise Kept Against All Odds

In a dramatic 17-day rescue mission last November, 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel were saved, thanks to the expertise and determination of Arnold Dix.

Despite facing nearly insurmountable odds, including the collapse of drilling equipment, Dix's steadfast promise and innovative approach ensured the workers' safety before Christmas.

The rescue operation not only underscored Dix's technical prowess but also highlighted the role of belief and cultural sensitivity in overcoming adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)