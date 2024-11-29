Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Syrian Insurgents Surge Towards Aleppo

Syrian insurgents have made significant advances towards Aleppo, the second-largest city, clashing with government troops. The opposition factions, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have seized strategic areas in this latest offensive, marking the most significant escalation since 2020. The conflict has displaced thousands and intensified regional tensions.

  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Syrian insurgents breached Aleppo on Friday, engaging in intense clashes with government forces after detonating two car bombs. According to activists and combatants, opposition fighters have been advancing over recent days, capturing multiple towns en route to the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that the insurgents initiated their attack on Aleppo's western perimeter. A commander urged locals to assist the rebel forces through a statement broadcasted on social media, as they proceeded to control key regions around Aleppo.

State-run media reported that their projectiles struck a university dormitory, resulting in four fatalities, including two students. Furthermore, public transit routes to Aleppo have been redirected to mitigate conflict risks. The offensive has unexpectedly caught government forces off-guard, resulting in significant territorial gains for the insurgents.

