Left Menu

IICA Partners with Top Firms to Enhance Independent Director Database

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has partnered with six executive search firms to expand access to its Independent Director Databank. This collaboration aims to improve corporate governance by facilitating the appointment of qualified independent directors in companies across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:02 IST
IICA Partners with Top Firms to Enhance Independent Director Database
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has announced a significant move to bolster corporate governance by granting six executive search firms access to its Independent Director Databank. This initiative is expected to enhance the pool of qualified independent directors available to companies.

In compliance with company law, the Independent Director Databank (IDDB) serves as a comprehensive repository of professionals eligible to serve as independent directors. The institute has recently signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with notable entities, including Korn Ferry, ABC Consultants, EMA Partners, DHR Global, Sheffield Hawroth, and Vahura.

The database currently hosts details of approximately 32,000 independent directors. According to IICA's Director General and CEO, Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, this collaboration is crucial for aligning skilled professionals with the dynamic demands of corporate governance. IICA's initiative underscores the importance of robust governance practices in maintaining trust and fostering a conducive environment for foreign investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024