Turkish National Indicted for Alleged Spying on Gulen Associates

German prosecutors have indicted Turkish national Mehmet K. for allegedly spying on individuals linked to cleric Fethullah Gulen. Mehmet reportedly communicated with Turkish police and intelligence services via anonymous letters. Gulen, who built an influential Islamic movement, recently passed away amidst coup allegations.

Updated: 29-11-2024 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German federal prosecutors announced the indictment of a Turkish national, identified only as Mehmet K., on charges of espionage. Mehmet is accused of spying on associates of the late cleric Fethullah Gulen, contacting Turkish intelligence anonymously.

Prosecutors detailed how Mehmet sent anonymous letters to Turkey's police and intelligence services with information about individuals connected to Gulen.

Gulen, known for establishing a significant Islamic movement, spent his later years in the U.S. and faced accusations of masterminding a coup attempt against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. He passed away last month, leaving a legacy shrouded in controversy.

