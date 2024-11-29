Illegal Stalls Removed from Shimla's Historic Ridge

On Friday, illegal stalls at Shimla's renowned Ridge area were dismantled following a visit by Mayor Surender Chauhan, who highlighted the structural risk due to an underlying large water tank.

Chauhan claimed ignorance of the installation of these structures and intervened for their removal. He instructed district officials to identify responsible parties for the unauthorized stalls.

Amidst these actions, former Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar criticized ongoing violations of a Himachal Pradesh High Court order that strictly prohibits activities in the area, fearing a commercial shift akin to 'Delhi Haat'. He urged Shimla residents to oppose such changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)