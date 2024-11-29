Left Menu

Illegal Stalls Removed from Shimla's Historic Ridge

Illegal stalls at Shimla's Ridge were dismantled after a visit from Mayor Surender Chauhan, who emphasized structural safety due to a large water tank beneath. Despite a High Court order prohibiting activities at the Ridge, violations persist. Former Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar criticized the commercial transformation of the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, illegal stalls at Shimla's renowned Ridge area were dismantled following a visit by Mayor Surender Chauhan, who highlighted the structural risk due to an underlying large water tank.

Chauhan claimed ignorance of the installation of these structures and intervened for their removal. He instructed district officials to identify responsible parties for the unauthorized stalls.

Amidst these actions, former Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar criticized ongoing violations of a Himachal Pradesh High Court order that strictly prohibits activities in the area, fearing a commercial shift akin to 'Delhi Haat'. He urged Shimla residents to oppose such changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

