Senegal's Contentious Amnesty Law Revision Sparks Debate
Senegal's parliament revised a controversial amnesty law originally passed in March 2024, removing amnesty for specific crimes. The original law granted amnesty for offenses during protests from 2021 to 2024. The revision aims to focus on justice amid fears of political score-settling, highlighted by the opposition's criticism.
Senegal's parliament has voted to amend a contentious amnesty law that was enacted under the previous administration. The original legislation, passed in March 2024 before the presidential election, controversially pardoned offenses related to deadly opposition protests that occurred between 2021 and 2024.
The revisions remove amnesty for serious crimes such as murder, torture, and forced disappearance, a move that has invoked strong reactions on both sides of the political aisle. Rights groups previously criticized the law for preventing prosecutions related to violence that claimed at least 65 lives.
This legislative change was adopted by a vote of 126-20, following accusations that the former president tried to stifle political dissent. Critics describe the revised law as a divisive act, while supporters argue it is a step towards achieving justice without revenge.
