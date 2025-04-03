Left Menu

Senegal's Contentious Amnesty Law Revision Sparks Debate

Senegal's parliament revised a controversial amnesty law originally passed in March 2024, removing amnesty for specific crimes. The original law granted amnesty for offenses during protests from 2021 to 2024. The revision aims to focus on justice amid fears of political score-settling, highlighted by the opposition's criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:39 IST
Senegal's Contentious Amnesty Law Revision Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal's parliament has voted to amend a contentious amnesty law that was enacted under the previous administration. The original legislation, passed in March 2024 before the presidential election, controversially pardoned offenses related to deadly opposition protests that occurred between 2021 and 2024.

The revisions remove amnesty for serious crimes such as murder, torture, and forced disappearance, a move that has invoked strong reactions on both sides of the political aisle. Rights groups previously criticized the law for preventing prosecutions related to violence that claimed at least 65 lives.

This legislative change was adopted by a vote of 126-20, following accusations that the former president tried to stifle political dissent. Critics describe the revised law as a divisive act, while supporters argue it is a step towards achieving justice without revenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025