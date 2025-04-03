Senegal's Contentious Amnesty Law Revision Sparks Debate

Senegal's parliament has voted to amend a contentious amnesty law that was enacted under the previous administration. The original legislation, passed in March 2024 before the presidential election, controversially pardoned offenses related to deadly opposition protests that occurred between 2021 and 2024.

The revisions remove amnesty for serious crimes such as murder, torture, and forced disappearance, a move that has invoked strong reactions on both sides of the political aisle. Rights groups previously criticized the law for preventing prosecutions related to violence that claimed at least 65 lives.

This legislative change was adopted by a vote of 126-20, following accusations that the former president tried to stifle political dissent. Critics describe the revised law as a divisive act, while supporters argue it is a step towards achieving justice without revenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)