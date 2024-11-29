Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against UP Gangsters Act Provisions
The Supreme Court will examine a plea questioning certain sections of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. The petition argues that the act's provisions are misused for personal grievances and calls for the quashing of an FIR against the petitioners.
The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea challenging the constitutional validity of parts of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. A bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government requesting a response to the claims made in the petition.
Senior advocate R Basant, representing the petitioners, asserted the necessity of the Supreme Court's examination of the matter. The plea, filed by advocate Manish Kumar Gupta, targets sections of the act concerning the attachment of property and the imposition of penalties, claiming these provisions are being exploited as tools for personal vendettas rather than addressing gangster activities.
The petitioners, who were charged under the 1986 Act, allege they have been neither formally charged in court nor has a trial commenced. They further requested the court to quash the FIR lodged against them in Lucknow under this legislation, highlighting the preventative rather than punitive intent of the law.
