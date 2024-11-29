Left Menu

UK MP Advocates for Bangladeshi Hindus Amid Rising Tensions

UK MP Bob Blackman raised concerns in the House of Commons over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, condemning persecution and imprisonment of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. He urged global support for religious freedom and sought government intervention. The issue has drawn attention from diaspora groups and international stakeholders.

Updated: 29-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:27 IST
UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman has voiced significant concerns in the House of Commons regarding the ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. As the chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Hindus, Blackman highlighted the persecution faced by religious minorities and the recent arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, identified as the spiritual leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, was unjustly imprisoned, according to Blackman. He reported that Das was arrested amidst rising violence against Hindus, including threats and arson against their properties and temples.

Blackman's call to action was supported by Lucy Powell, speaking for the UK government, who emphasized the importance of preserving global religious freedom. Diaspora groups like Friends of India Society International UK backed Blackman's statements, condemning the attacks and urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

