Assisted Dying Bill Passes Key Vote in British Parliament
British lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill allowing terminally ill adults in England and Wales to end their lives with assistance. The vote, resulting in a 330 to 275 division, represents an important milestone for the assisted dying proposal, which previously failed in 2015.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmakers have taken a significant step towards enabling terminally ill adults in England and Wales to end their lives with medical help. The assisted dying bill cleared its first legislative hurdle on Friday following a contentious debate.
A narrow 330 to 275 vote this week sees the bill advance to further parliamentary scrutiny. Proponents argue the measure offers dignity and prevents suffering, ensuring safeguards against coercion for those near death. Opponents, however, warn of potential risks to vulnerable individuals.
The bill permits adults with less than six months to live to request assistance in dying, under stringent conditions. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other prominent politicians have remained neutral, allowing for a free vote across party lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- assisted dying
- British Parliament
- terminally ill
- England
- Wales
- law
- ethics
- health care
- debate
- vote
ALSO READ
Call for Stronger Laws as Oncologist Faces Gruesome Attack
Global Lawmakers Urge UN to Shield Uyghurs in Thai Detention
Modernised Insurance Laws to Bolster Consumer Protection and Market Stability
Former Korean Lawmaker's Sentence for Embezzling Funds Upheld by Supreme Court
Death threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan: Mumbai court remands accused lawyer in police custody till November 18.