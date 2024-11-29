Assisted Dying Bill Passes Key Vote in British Parliament

British lawmakers have taken a significant step towards enabling terminally ill adults in England and Wales to end their lives with medical help. The assisted dying bill cleared its first legislative hurdle on Friday following a contentious debate.

A narrow 330 to 275 vote this week sees the bill advance to further parliamentary scrutiny. Proponents argue the measure offers dignity and prevents suffering, ensuring safeguards against coercion for those near death. Opponents, however, warn of potential risks to vulnerable individuals.

The bill permits adults with less than six months to live to request assistance in dying, under stringent conditions. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other prominent politicians have remained neutral, allowing for a free vote across party lines.

