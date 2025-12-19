Congress Slams 'Black Law' VB-G RAM G Bill, Plans Nationwide Protests
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla criticized the recently passed VB-G RAM G Bill, saying it would harm rural economies and disadvantage the poor. He announced nationwide protests and compared the bill to the unpopular farm laws. Concerns include increased state financial burden and reduced guaranteed workdays for rural workers.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla has condemned the VB-G RAM G Bill, labeling it as detrimental to the rural poor and accusing the government of bypassing proper consultation procedures before its passage.
Passed in a quick voice vote, the bill seeks to replace the MGNREGA but draws criticism for increasing the financial burden on states and potentially reducing employment opportunities for rural workers.
Shukla announced plans for nationwide protests and urged the bill's withdrawal, likening its flaws to the earlier retracted farm laws. He also noted a court ruling dismissing charges against Congress leaders in the National Herald case, calling it a victory against misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC Slams Odisha BJP over Unemployment Crisis Highlighted in Viral Recruitment Event
Himachal's Stand Against MGNREGA Abolishment and Mass Movement Against Drug Trafficking
Rural Employment Battle: Bajwa Criticizes VB-G RAM G Bill
Controversy Erupts Over MGNREGA Replacement Bill: Congress Speaks Out
VB-G RAM G Bill: Modernizing Rural Employment Schemes