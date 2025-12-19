Congress Slams 'Black Law' VB-G RAM G Bill, Plans Nationwide Protests

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla has condemned the VB-G RAM G Bill, labeling it as detrimental to the rural poor and accusing the government of bypassing proper consultation procedures before its passage.

Passed in a quick voice vote, the bill seeks to replace the MGNREGA but draws criticism for increasing the financial burden on states and potentially reducing employment opportunities for rural workers.

Shukla announced plans for nationwide protests and urged the bill's withdrawal, likening its flaws to the earlier retracted farm laws. He also noted a court ruling dismissing charges against Congress leaders in the National Herald case, calling it a victory against misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)