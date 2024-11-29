Gaza Under Siege: A Humanitarian Crisis

Overnight strikes by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip claimed at least 40 Palestinian lives, primarily in the Nuseirat refugee camp, as tanks retreated from parts of the camp. The deceased include a Northern Gaza hospital's ICU head, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlout, said medics.

Reports indicate continued Israeli military operations targeting terror sites in Gaza. However, a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, announced by U.S. President Biden, may pressure Israel and Hamas towards truce discussions, previously stalled.

The Gaza offensive has left vast devastation, Gaza health officials report massive casualties and displacements. Israeli operations seek to thwart Hamas exposes but have also led to allegations of mistreatment of released detainees, which Israeli authorities deny.

(With inputs from agencies.)