Left Menu

Gaza Under Siege: A Humanitarian Crisis

Israel's ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip have resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Despite calls for a ceasefire, tensions remain high with Palestinian deaths, including medical personnel, mounting. Efforts towards diplomatic resolutions have seen limited progress, compounding the humanitarian crisis within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:22 IST
Gaza Under Siege: A Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight strikes by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip claimed at least 40 Palestinian lives, primarily in the Nuseirat refugee camp, as tanks retreated from parts of the camp. The deceased include a Northern Gaza hospital's ICU head, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlout, said medics.

Reports indicate continued Israeli military operations targeting terror sites in Gaza. However, a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, announced by U.S. President Biden, may pressure Israel and Hamas towards truce discussions, previously stalled.

The Gaza offensive has left vast devastation, Gaza health officials report massive casualties and displacements. Israeli operations seek to thwart Hamas exposes but have also led to allegations of mistreatment of released detainees, which Israeli authorities deny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024