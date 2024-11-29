Outcry in Kashmir Over Government Employees' Termination for Alleged Terror Links
The Jammu and Kashmir government, under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's orders, terminated two employees due to alleged terror links, sparking criticism from PDP leaders. They condemned the action as a 'brazen overreach,' accusing the government of acting without due process and violating basic rights.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial move, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the termination of two government employees for alleged connections to terrorism. The employees, identified as pharmacist Abdul Rehman Naika and teacher Zahir Abbas, were dismissed following an investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies that purportedly confirmed their involvement.
The terminations, executed under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Indian Constitution, have drawn sharp criticism from Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leaders. Waheed Para, a PDP MLA from Pulwama, criticized former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his silence, questioning the legality and fairness of the dismissals. 'The government's role as judge, jury, and executioner is deeply concerning,' Para stated on the social media platform X.
Adding to the criticism, Iltija Mufti, another PDP leader, condemned the decision as 'criminalization of livelihoods,' stressing that the terminations were based on assumptions rather than concrete evidence. With Omar Abdullah currently on a pilgrimage, the issue has gained significant political traction, underscoring tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Economic Revival in Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah's Economic Vision for Jammu & Kashmir: Cutting Ties with Central Dependency
Omar Abdullah's Governance Boosts Jammu and Kashmir: A Promising Start
Article 370 Irrelevance and Rail Developments: Insights from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha
Omar Abdullah's Strategic Asset Expansion in Jammu and Kashmir