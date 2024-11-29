Outcry in Kashmir Over Government Employees' Termination for Alleged Terror Links

In a controversial move, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the termination of two government employees for alleged connections to terrorism. The employees, identified as pharmacist Abdul Rehman Naika and teacher Zahir Abbas, were dismissed following an investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies that purportedly confirmed their involvement.

The terminations, executed under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Indian Constitution, have drawn sharp criticism from Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leaders. Waheed Para, a PDP MLA from Pulwama, criticized former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his silence, questioning the legality and fairness of the dismissals. 'The government's role as judge, jury, and executioner is deeply concerning,' Para stated on the social media platform X.

Adding to the criticism, Iltija Mufti, another PDP leader, condemned the decision as 'criminalization of livelihoods,' stressing that the terminations were based on assumptions rather than concrete evidence. With Omar Abdullah currently on a pilgrimage, the issue has gained significant political traction, underscoring tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)