CBI Unveils Key Figures in RG Kar Hospital Fraud: Sandip Ghosh at the Center
The CBI has filed a chargesheet implicating former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and four others in financial irregularities. However, the chargesheet awaits West Bengal government approval due to the involvement of state employees. Allegations involve rigged tenders and fraudulent activities spanning over three years.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unveiled a significant development in the RG Kar Hospital financial irregularities case by naming Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the institution, as the prime accused.
The chargesheet submitted on Friday also implicates four others, being accused of involvement in the financial misconduct. Yet, the Special CBI court in Alipore has not accepted the chargesheet due to pending state approval. This requirement stems from the involvement of state government employees, including Ghosh and Ashish Pandey, both doctors at the state-run hospital.
The probe reveals an alleged financial fraud spanning three years, during which tenders were manipulated to benefit close associates for procuring medical equipment. Ghosh was arrested three months ago, amid national scrutiny following the discovery of a medic's body at the hospital.
