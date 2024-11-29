Left Menu

Indian Army Convoy Movement and Civil Traffic Challenges on Srinagar-Jammu Highway

The Indian Army ensures a 'friendly move' of its convoys on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, emphasizing minimal disruption to civilians. Measures are in place to prioritize ambulances despite controlled traffic during convoy movements. Meanwhile, the government confirmed no changes in the war memorial construction policy in villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:47 IST
Indian Army Convoy Movement and Civil Traffic Challenges on Srinagar-Jammu Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army follows meticulous procedures to ensure minimal disruption to civilian traffic during convoy movements on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, according to the government.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, clarified that ambulances are given priority during such movements, despite temporary traffic controls in place for security reasons.

The government also confirmed there are no plans to alter the policy regarding soldier memorials in villages, while reporting government financial support for industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024