Indian Army Convoy Movement and Civil Traffic Challenges on Srinagar-Jammu Highway

The Indian Army follows meticulous procedures to ensure minimal disruption to civilian traffic during convoy movements on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, according to the government.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, clarified that ambulances are given priority during such movements, despite temporary traffic controls in place for security reasons.

The government also confirmed there are no plans to alter the policy regarding soldier memorials in villages, while reporting government financial support for industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)