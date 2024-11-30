High-Stakes Arrest: Confidential Documents and Radioactive Materials Seized in Darjeeling

In a decisive move, authorities in Darjeeling have apprehended Francis Ekka, a man found in possession of sensitive Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) documents and a considerable amount of radioactive material. The operation, conducted jointly by the Army and West Bengal Police, took place in Belgachi village within the Naxalbari block.

Police officials confirmed that the seized radioactive substance, Californium, has a market value of approximately Rs 17 crore per gram. The discovery has raised concerns over potential security breaches, as Ekka failed to provide satisfactory explanations for his possession of the documents and materials.

Further investigations are underway, and Ekka, linked to local political circles through his wife, is being interrogated for potential connections to foreign organizations. Meanwhile, the house where the materials were found has been sealed as police continue their probe into this high-profile case.

