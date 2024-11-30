Surprise Rebel Advance in Aleppo Unsettles Stability

Syrian rebels made significant gains in northern Aleppo, entering the heart of the city after a rapid advance through government-held areas. This development marks a surprising return nearly a decade after they were forced out by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

Led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the offensive began on Wednesday, swiftly capturing towns and villages in Aleppo province, challenging the Assad government backed by Iran and Russia. By late Friday, rebels were reported to have reached various neighborhoods, provoking a strong military response.

Syrian state media and military sources denied the rebel presence in Aleppo, stating that Russian air support was aiding efforts to repel the insurgents. The conflict has resulted in civilian casualties, with at least 27 dead, including children, drawing concern from international observers. The situation remains tense as Turkey denies sanctioning the incursion.

(With inputs from agencies.)