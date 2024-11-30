Left Menu

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

During Black Friday, a shooting at Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, wounded three people. The incident was deemed isolated, not an active shooter situation. One victim was found on-site, while two others were hospitalized. No arrests have been made yet, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Littlerock | Updated: 30-11-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 06:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Black Friday shopping turned chaotic at Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, as a shooting incident left three people wounded. Little Rock police quickly assessed the situation, labeling it as an isolated incident rather than an active shooter scenario.

In a press conference, Police Chief Heath Helton reported that officers located one wounded individual at the scene, with two more victims reaching the hospital later. Thankfully, none of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed that two people were involved in the shooting, although no arrests have been announced yet as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

