Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall
During Black Friday, a shooting at Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, wounded three people. The incident was deemed isolated, not an active shooter situation. One victim was found on-site, while two others were hospitalized. No arrests have been made yet, and investigations continue.
Black Friday shopping turned chaotic at Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, as a shooting incident left three people wounded. Little Rock police quickly assessed the situation, labeling it as an isolated incident rather than an active shooter scenario.
In a press conference, Police Chief Heath Helton reported that officers located one wounded individual at the scene, with two more victims reaching the hospital later. Thankfully, none of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed that two people were involved in the shooting, although no arrests have been announced yet as authorities continue their investigation.
