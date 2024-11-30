Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday shopping turned chaotic at Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, as a shooting incident left three people wounded. Little Rock police quickly assessed the situation, labeling it as an isolated incident rather than an active shooter scenario.

In a press conference, Police Chief Heath Helton reported that officers located one wounded individual at the scene, with two more victims reaching the hospital later. Thankfully, none of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed that two people were involved in the shooting, although no arrests have been announced yet as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)