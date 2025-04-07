Left Menu

Double Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Police Investigate Amid Ongoing Hunt for Fugitive Contractor

A 20-year-old man attacked a female friend in Delhi Cantonment, then injured himself. Both are hospitalized. Meanwhile, police captured the fugitive Lakshman Prasad, wanted for a 2018 murder. The case intensifies as police continue their inquiries, aiming to gather further information about Sunday's incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:15 IST
In an unexpected and distressing event, a 20-year-old man named Amit reportedly attacked a female friend with a knife in the Delhi Cantonment area, then turned the weapon on himself. The incident, unfolding on a main road near Kirby Palace, left both individuals injured, according to the police's Monday statement.

Authorities have disclosed that Amit, a Delhi Cantt resident, had a friendship with the victim stretching over a year. Police were alerted to the violent encounter around 11 p.m. on Sunday, thanks to a passerby's emergency call. Officers discovered the victim with wounds on her face and neck, while the weapon used was also found at the scene. The two individuals are currently under medical care.

A case has been formally opened against Amit under Section 109(1) of the Bombay Police Act at the Delhi Cantt police station, where investigations continue actively. At the same time, separate police efforts led to the arrest of Lakshman Prasad, a contractor fleeing justice since 2018, for the murder of his worker Ram Pravesh in Mandawali, East Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

