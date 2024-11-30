Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Disputed Tigri Area

Suriname's Foreign Minister, Albert Ramdin, expressed strong objections on Friday by summoning the ambassador of neighboring Guyana. The protest was sparked by Georgetown's intentions to develop an airstrip in the contested Tigri Area, alongside the construction of a school in what Suriname claims as its territory.

Ramdin highlighted that the actions by Guyana breach a longstanding agreement from 1970, which addresses the New River Triangle, an area under dispute for control between the two nations.

While the situation intensifies diplomatic tensions between Suriname and Guyana, the latter's government has not yet provided any public response to these allegations.

