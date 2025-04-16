Left Menu

Nepal Parliament's New Session Kicks Off

The Nepal Parliament's new session is set to begin on April 25 at the parliament building in Nayabaneshwor, as announced by the president's office. President Ram Chandra Paudel summoned both houses based on the cabinet's recommendation. The session marks the commencement of the Budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:48 IST
Nepal Parliament's New Session Kicks Off
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal Parliament is gearing up for its new session starting April 25 at the established Nayabaneshwor parliament building, according to an official announcement from the president's office.

As per the cabinet's advice, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has officially called for the federal assembly's Budget session to commence this Friday.

This decision came after a Tuesday assembly of the Council of Ministers, which prompted the president to usher in the essential legislative meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025