Nepal Parliament's New Session Kicks Off

The Nepal Parliament is gearing up for its new session starting April 25 at the established Nayabaneshwor parliament building, according to an official announcement from the president's office.

As per the cabinet's advice, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has officially called for the federal assembly's Budget session to commence this Friday.

This decision came after a Tuesday assembly of the Council of Ministers, which prompted the president to usher in the essential legislative meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)