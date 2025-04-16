Reiko Ioane's Surprise Move: All Blacks Star to Join Leinster

In a surprising development, Reiko Ioane, the renowned All Blacks centre, will be temporarily joining Leinster, an illustrious rugby club in Ireland, as part of a sabbatical break. The move is facilitated by a clause in Ioane's contract, allowing him to forgo one Super Rugby Pacific season with the Blues to experience rugby overseas.

Jordie Barrett, another prominent All Black, made a similar move to Leinster last year, highlighting a trend among players to expand their careers internationally. Despite Ioane's venture to Ireland, he will remain committed to the All Blacks, with his contract running until the 2027 World Cup. His break will occur between December and June, during which he aims to enhance his rugby skills and gain invaluable life experiences with his family.

The decision does carry some irony, considering Ioane's past heated rivalry with former Leinster member Johnny Sexton during the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals. This has sparked mixed reactions in the Irish media. Nevertheless, Ioane expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity on Instagram, looking forward to contributing to Leinster while rejuvenating for the latter half of the 2026 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)