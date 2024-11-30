Left Menu

EAG's Strides in Unmasking Terror Financing

The Eurasian Group (EAG) has identified over 600 individuals linked to terror financing networks, emphasizing the crucial challenge of tracking such funding. The 41st plenary meeting discussed the role of international transactions, cryptocurrencies, and the influence of geopolitical factors in combating terrorism finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-11-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 08:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Eurasian Group (EAG) has successfully identified more than 600 individuals associated with terror financing networks this year, marking a significant advancement in curbing international terrorism funding, reported EAG Chairman Yuri Chikhanchin.

Speaking at the conclusion of the EAG's 41st plenary meeting, which involves nine member nations including China, India, and Russia, Chikhanchin highlighted the urgent task of unearthing channels sustaining these networks, a plight exacerbated by global interconnectedness.

The meeting deliberated on enhancing collaborations with Afghanistan, assessing the implications of geopolitical conflicts, and regulating cryptocurrencies to thwart financial crimes linked to terror. Indian delegation head Vivek Aggarwal emphasized the event's role in advancing regional strategies against cross-border terrorism financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

