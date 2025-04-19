Venezuelan Migrants Face Imminent Deportation Amid Legal Battle

In a controversial legal scenario, dozens of Venezuelan men held in a Texas detention facility face potential deportation under the Alien Enemies Act. This law, dating back to the 18th century, is being invoked by the Trump administration to expedite the removal of alleged Tren de Aragua gang members.

The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging this move, arguing it bypasses the recent Supreme Court directive that mandates notifying Venezuelan migrants and allowing them to contest deportations in court. The ACLU highlights that these actions are being seized as a test of these legal restrictions.

Simultaneously, President Trump and his administration remain under intense scrutiny, as additional judicial interventions are being issued nationwide to halt such deportations. Legal experts wait to see if federal judges will hold the administration in contempt for any violations of court orders. As appeals are made, the situation is developing into a significant test of legal and human rights frameworks within the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)