U.S. Approves $385 Million Defense Sale to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential sale, valued at $385 million, of spare parts for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan. This announcement by the Pentagon precedes a critical Pacific trip by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. is legally obligated to furnish Taiwan, which Beijing claims, with defensive capabilities. This arrangement continues to provoke Beijing, with China intensifying military pressure with two war games this year. Security sources hint at more exercises aligning with Lai's Pacific trip, including U.S. stopovers in Hawaii and Guam.

Taiwan's defense ministry anticipates the sale will take effect within a month to bolster the F-16 fleet and enhance defense capabilities. As both nations aim to reinforce their security partnership and regional stability, China has urged the United States to handle its relations with Taiwan cautiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)