U.S. Approves $385 Million Defense Sale to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. State Department has approved a $385 million sale of F-16 spare parts and radars to Taiwan, reinforcing its defense amid rising military pressure from China. The approval comes as Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, embarks on a crucial Pacific trip. China expressed anger over U.S.-Taiwan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 08:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential sale, valued at $385 million, of spare parts for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan. This announcement by the Pentagon precedes a critical Pacific trip by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. is legally obligated to furnish Taiwan, which Beijing claims, with defensive capabilities. This arrangement continues to provoke Beijing, with China intensifying military pressure with two war games this year. Security sources hint at more exercises aligning with Lai's Pacific trip, including U.S. stopovers in Hawaii and Guam.

Taiwan's defense ministry anticipates the sale will take effect within a month to bolster the F-16 fleet and enhance defense capabilities. As both nations aim to reinforce their security partnership and regional stability, China has urged the United States to handle its relations with Taiwan cautiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

