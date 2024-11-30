Left Menu

Social Activist's Controversial Allegations Spark Legal Action

Radha Dhoni, a social activist linked to a Hindu group, faces charges for allegedly coercing a woman to accuse minority community men of molesting her minor daughter. Dhoni reportedly used threats and obscene videos to pressure the woman, leading to legal action against her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:34 IST
Radha Dhoni, a well-known social activist affiliated with a Hindu outfit, has been embroiled in controversy after allegedly coercing a woman to file false molestation charges against members of a minority community. The incident, which took place in Dehradun, has sparked legal proceedings against Dhoni.

According to police reports, Dhoni threatened the woman by claiming to hold explicit videos of her daughter, vowing to circulate them on social media if her demands were not met. The affected woman approached the authorities, resulting in various charges against Dhoni under the POCSO Act.

In addition to these allegations, Dhoni has been noted for urging Hindus to avoid trading with Muslim vendors and shopkeepers, and her name surfaced in connection with a recent religious structure demolition. Dhoni leads the Pradesh unit of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, making the case politically sensitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

