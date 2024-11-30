Social Activist's Controversial Allegations Spark Legal Action

Radha Dhoni, a well-known social activist affiliated with a Hindu outfit, has been embroiled in controversy after allegedly coercing a woman to file false molestation charges against members of a minority community. The incident, which took place in Dehradun, has sparked legal proceedings against Dhoni.

According to police reports, Dhoni threatened the woman by claiming to hold explicit videos of her daughter, vowing to circulate them on social media if her demands were not met. The affected woman approached the authorities, resulting in various charges against Dhoni under the POCSO Act.

In addition to these allegations, Dhoni has been noted for urging Hindus to avoid trading with Muslim vendors and shopkeepers, and her name surfaced in connection with a recent religious structure demolition. Dhoni leads the Pradesh unit of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, making the case politically sensitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)