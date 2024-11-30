Naval Officer Granted Bail Amidst Alleged Visa Fraud Case
An Indian Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar, has been granted bail in an alleged visa fraud case. Despite police claims of his involvement in the fraud, the court decided in his favor after considering the significant detention period and lack of trial progress.
30-11-2024
Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar, arrested in June 2023, faced allegations from the police of holding multiple Indian passports, fake stamps, and behavior unbecoming of a naval officer.
The defense argued Dagar's innocence, claiming wrongful implication and cited Supreme Court pronouncements. Despite filing charges, the court found prolonged detention unfair and granted bail, with appropriate conditions, pending the trial.
