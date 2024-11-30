Naval Officer Granted Bail Amidst Alleged Visa Fraud Case

An Indian Navy officer accused of involvement in a visa fraud case has been granted bail by a court, stating the extended period of detention and pending trial as reasons.

Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar, arrested in June 2023, faced allegations from the police of holding multiple Indian passports, fake stamps, and behavior unbecoming of a naval officer.

The defense argued Dagar's innocence, claiming wrongful implication and cited Supreme Court pronouncements. Despite filing charges, the court found prolonged detention unfair and granted bail, with appropriate conditions, pending the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)