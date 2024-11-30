Left Menu

Naval Officer Granted Bail Amidst Alleged Visa Fraud Case

An Indian Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar, has been granted bail in an alleged visa fraud case. Despite police claims of his involvement in the fraud, the court decided in his favor after considering the significant detention period and lack of trial progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Navy officer accused of involvement in a visa fraud case has been granted bail by a court, stating the extended period of detention and pending trial as reasons.

Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar, arrested in June 2023, faced allegations from the police of holding multiple Indian passports, fake stamps, and behavior unbecoming of a naval officer.

The defense argued Dagar's innocence, claiming wrongful implication and cited Supreme Court pronouncements. Despite filing charges, the court found prolonged detention unfair and granted bail, with appropriate conditions, pending the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

