Trump Administration Faces Potential Prosecution Over Deportation Order Violation

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has raised the possibility of criminal prosecutions against officials within President Trump's administration. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg determined there was 'probable cause' to consider the officials in criminal contempt of court for flouting an order.

The ruling accuses the administration of violating a directive that suspended deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act due to concerns about their removal to El Salvador. The judge emphasized that the administration had ample opportunity to respond suitably but failed to do so comprehensively.

While the Trump administration has not yet commented on the ruling, Judge Boasberg indicated that they could potentially 'purge' the contempt by allowing deported migrants to contest their removal in court without physically returning to the U.S. Alternatives have been invited by the court to align with compliance.

