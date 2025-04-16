Left Menu

Trump Administration Faces Potential Prosecution Over Deportation Order Violation

A U.S. federal judge has warned Trump administration officials they could face criminal prosecution for contempt of court. This follows the administration's violation of a court order halting deportations of Venezuelan migrants, demonstrating 'willful disregard' for the ruling.

Updated: 16-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:29 IST
Trump Administration Faces Potential Prosecution Over Deportation Order Violation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has raised the possibility of criminal prosecutions against officials within President Trump's administration. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg determined there was 'probable cause' to consider the officials in criminal contempt of court for flouting an order.

The ruling accuses the administration of violating a directive that suspended deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act due to concerns about their removal to El Salvador. The judge emphasized that the administration had ample opportunity to respond suitably but failed to do so comprehensively.

While the Trump administration has not yet commented on the ruling, Judge Boasberg indicated that they could potentially 'purge' the contempt by allowing deported migrants to contest their removal in court without physically returning to the U.S. Alternatives have been invited by the court to align with compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

